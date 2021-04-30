Rašida Medar

furniCO

The main idea of ​​the application was to allow users to easily, from the comfort of their home, make the purchase of the desired chairs. Users can choose the type of chair, material, color and price range of chair. There is also a section where users can send a message if they have any questions. The goal was to make the application as modern and easy to use as possible.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
