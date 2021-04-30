Messaging App Mockup

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
How do you get to talk to your family and friends seamlessly even when you are close or faraway? There you are! COZE is your favourite chat app.
With COZE, you're as close to your loved one as you wish. From chat messages to voice calls to video calls, COZE offers a friendly user experience and design that stimulates the bond between users.
For more awesome designs, contact me on officialgbemisola@gmail.com