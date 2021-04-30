Julia Antontseva

The Great Gatsby themed office party poster

Julia Antontseva
Julia Antontseva
  • Save
The Great Gatsby themed office party poster poster art illustration poster design poster gatsby green flyer party poster party office party
Download color palette

A little poster for The Great Gatsby themed office party.

For more projects visit www.behance.net/juliaantontseva

Julia Antontseva
Julia Antontseva

More by Julia Antontseva

View profile
    • Like