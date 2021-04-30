Gillian Young

Kuoros Automotive logos iconography typography illustrator car dealer dealership automotivelogo automotive logo design logotype logo
Logo design concepts for a car dealership. The dealer wanted to create a more modern, clean logo similar to brands like Carvana and Vroom.

