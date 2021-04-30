Winston Tabar

WXYZ logodesigner modern minimalism design minimal clean logomark abstract geometric logo
This year, I wasn't able to participate in #36dasyoftype because I didn't have much time. Here's a throwback to letters W, X, Y, and Z I did last year. :)

