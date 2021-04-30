BeThinked logo

Uroš Bresko

This logo represents creative and logical sides of the brain; It's fashioned into an eye, because it was designed for my 'visual branding' startup.
Colors in this logo are carefully thought out:
-Gray, for logical side of the brain
-Purple, for creative side of the brain
-Blue, for intelligence, between logical and creative side
-Green, to represent harmony of all these elements

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
