Question-and-Answer Mobile App Concept

A concept design for a content focused question and answer mobile app.

I incorporated elements of Quora and Reddit's ELI5 subreddit to come up with a platform that focuses on high quality answers. While a social element allows users to follow people whose answers they enjoy, the rating of the answers is relatively simple based on likes, similar to Reddit's upvote system.

This marks the successful completion of my 30 day Design Goal! The journey so far taught me a lot and was super fun!