Handling the big bad wolf

Handling the big bad wolf poster design poster art zoo illustration wolf poster
There is always a cause and effect. But sometimes you just have to redesign a poster for fun. This one was inspired by a poster in The Little Misfortune game by Killmonday Games. If someday you want to try pet a wolf in the Zoo, visit littlemisfortune.com and consider downloading the game. It is really fun, you know...

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
