Clef DSouza

Wedding Ring

Clef DSouza
Clef DSouza
  • Save
Wedding Ring love illustration digital dribbbleweeklywarmup design proposal marriage ring wedding
Download color palette

When I thought about this challenge, I was thinking about a lot of dramatic things as seen in movies.
Later, it dawned on me that the most simplest and endless symbol of love is, a ring.

9344d9ad1fd9d19fd756ab5a19c012de
Rebound of
Design Something that Celebrates Love
By Dribbble
Clef DSouza
Clef DSouza

More by Clef DSouza

View profile
    • Like