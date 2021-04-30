ordering coffee ☕

back to the daily UI challenge from a hiatus, made a settings page for a coffeeshop app with mobile ordering 🍵 designed on Figma.

all icons from the noun project (back arrow by Bhima, notification by Adriansyah, security by shashank singh, help by C. V. Galli, Coffee by haley hill, Star by franc11s, QR Code by Setyo Ari Wibowo)