Appointment Booking Flow

Appointment Booking Flow user flow ui medicine health app health iphone figma appointment booking booking flow transition animation ui ux
Work in Progress: Here's a booking concept for a health app that I'm noodling on. These are the last two steps of the booking flow as I visualize and test the calendar layout and transitions. Would love to know what you think :)

