Jeffrey Morris Photography Responsive Logos

Jeffrey Morris Photography Responsive Logos
Performers, Pets & Portraits... OH MY! Here's a look at the new responsive Jeffrey Morris Photography brand identity suite featuring a series of logo lock-ups and secondary marks. Perfect for photographer watermarks.

Rebound of
Jeffrey Morris Photography Website
