Fitness app mockup

Keeping fit, yet balancing work and family is what most people struggle with these days.

Fit4U is an app that helps you keep tabs on your health and fitness, either at work or with some friends or family.

Fit4U uses machine learning and AI to build a custom, yet efficient daily routine that suits your personality.

With Fit4U, you can stay productive and much healthier.

For more awesome designs, contact me on officialgbemisola@gmail.com