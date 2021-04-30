Joanna Katsifaraki

SmartFitness App

Joanna Katsifaraki
Joanna Katsifaraki
  • Save
SmartFitness App ux website illustration identity ui minimal vector artdirection branding design
SmartFitness App ux website illustration identity ui minimal vector artdirection branding design
Download color palette
  1. Smartfittness sm.jpg
  2. Smartfittness 3 sm.jpg

SmartFitness, a simple Fitness app - Designing and practising everyday my UI chops in Figma, because I enjoy it so much! <3

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Joanna Katsifaraki
Joanna Katsifaraki
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joanna Katsifaraki

View profile
    • Like