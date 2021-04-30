Do you need a design and fix book cover, paperback interior?

Are you looking for a professional book cover and interior designer? look no further, you are on the right page. I am here to help you achieve your goals. I'm a professional Graphic Designer especially Amazon Kindle Cover, eBook Cover, Paperback Cover, Ingram-Spark Cover, and Print Ready Cover. What will determine whether a person will buy a product is the sales page and the way the product is presented. This is the reason why downloadable products must look professional.

Hire me: https://www.fiverr.com/share/l73DPb

You only need to:

1. Provide your title/subtitle/author

2. Send me a few examples of cover designs you like

3. Send few examples you like.

That's it! I will do the rest!

What you will get :

1. Kindle

2. Express Delivery

3. Money Back Guarantee

4. Unlimited Revision

5. 100% Money Back Guarantee

6. Free Stock Image

★★★★★★ IMPORTANT ★★★★★★

On the bottom of this page, you can find my FAQ (frequently Asked Questions), you can find everything about my gig in there, if you still have questions please feel free to contact me anytime.

I look forward to working with you! Thank you!

#EbookCover #paperbackcover #KindleCover #Amazon #KDPcover #rejectedCover #Fix #bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing #kindlebookcover #kdpbooks #lowcontentbooks #notebooksandjournals #kindle #publishing