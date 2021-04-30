Paul Dunbar

Paul Dunbar
Paul Dunbar
C31M georgetown sexy sleek modern art direction identity system print swag web design ux ui branding
I'm excited to share some of the work I did for Regan Agency and their client Concept 31 / M. We collaborated on this massive project at the beginning of this year and we're stoked on the outcome. If you're in DC go check out the store, it is unlike anything I've ever seen!

https://www.instagram.com/concept31m/

Work done for https://regan.agency/

