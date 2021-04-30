Lisa Gorham Creative

MORRisCAPTURED in these beautiful new Jeffrey Morris Photography business cards. The suite features a collection of Morris's portrait, performance, and pet photography, printed on beautiful soft touch card stock and complemented by stunning silver foil frame details.

