Shivali Dutta

Yahoo App Redesign

Shivali Dutta
Shivali Dutta
  • Save
Yahoo App Redesign redesign concept yahoo mail ux design ux ui design adobe photoshop adobe xd ui
Download color palette

This is the redesign concept for Yahoo App!
Visit the below link to view full case study

https://www.behance.net/gallery/115069287/Redesigning-Yahoo-App

Happy designing! :)

Shivali Dutta
Shivali Dutta

More by Shivali Dutta

View profile
    • Like