Big Vision

Stax Rebrand - Homepage Concept

Big Vision
Big Vision
Hire Us
  • Save
Stax Rebrand - Homepage Concept brand identity illustration vector graphic design design branding hero image homepage fintech finance technology digital ux ui website
Download color palette

Homepage concept for Stax.

View our full case study here

Connect with us
Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.big.vision

Big Vision
Big Vision
A Global Brand Solutions Firm.
Hire Us

More by Big Vision

View profile
    • Like