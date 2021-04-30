NewDay

We continue to use our imaginations. This can be seen in the second part of the brand’s design with a flying egg and a delicious cutlet.

Made with Cinema 4D, Adobe Photoshop, and Redshift.

Focused on Brand Identity | 3D | Motion Design | Graphic Design | Web UI/UX Design.

Advertising & design agency. We create bold brands and ads.
