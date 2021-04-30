Jeffrey Morris Photography Notecards

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
One of our key objectives for the new Jeffrey Morris Photography visual identity was that it serve the art and expression of the subject matter. The versatility of the brand identity suite allows Morris to spotlight these photographic works-of-art and showcase them throughout various print and digital marketing materials. Take for example this luxurious new notecard series, featuring a variety of Morris’s work. The contemporary design emulates a modern art gallery experience by putting the framed subject ‘on display’ and making them the sole focus of each piece.
Printed on beautiful soft touch card stock and complemented by stunning silver foil frame details.