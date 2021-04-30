Elona Jaquez Design

athenaOne Mobile Coming Soon Announcement

athenaOne Mobile Coming Soon Announcement
athenaOne Mobile Coming Soon Announcement bodymovin lottie aftereffects animation vector empty state product design illustration mobile ios app
  1. athenaOne Mobile Coming Soon Announcement.png
  2. Hot Air Balloon.gif

We are working on releasing a partially completed feature into beta for early testing with users. We wanted a way to communicate that the second part of the workflow is in the works, and utilized our empty state template as a feature announcement screen. We were also able to use Lottie to apply an AfterEffects animation directly into the app. Awesome.

