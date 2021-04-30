Amit paul

corporate flyer

Amit paul
Amit paul
  • Save
corporate flyer flyer template flyers app amit paul akash brochure amitpaulakash logo ux flyer design corporate flyer business flyer design vector illustration ui design amitpaulakas
Download color palette

Hello Guys I am Amit paul akas. I’m back with a corporate flyer. I love to do Illustration, Name: corporateflyer. Follow me so as not to miss my new illustrations, landscape design, Smartphone wallpaper, and also some sketch. If you like my work

follow me on : www.behance.net/amitpaulakas
https://amitpaulakas.blogspot.com
www.instagram.com/amitpaulakas
www.linkedin.com/in/amitpaulakas
www.facebook.com/amitpaulakaspage
www.facebook.com/amitpaulakas
www.pinterest.com/amitpaulakas

Amit paul
Amit paul

More by Amit paul

View profile
    • Like