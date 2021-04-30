Font Resources

Zesant Display Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Zesant Display Font luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Introducing Zesant! a beautiful san serif font with a lot of ligatures from drizy! This classy and smooth san serif typeface. Perfect for gorgeous logos & titles, Zesant will pair beautifully with many fonts and work well with whatever project you're working on.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like