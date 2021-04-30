Illustration: Working together remotely

Recently, I started to help bring our Lyft Brand to our external design blog. This shot is an illustration I created as a cover page for Dave Bellona's article: (Still) Working Alone Together: https://design.lyft.com/still-working-alone-together-c75d5993edff.

He has some powerful tips on keeping energy high and connecting true, even when all of us are working far away from each other. Coffee time, regular 1:1s, no video meetings, focus pods ... What's your tip?