Flight booking flow : Flex Calendar (2017 : production)

Flight booking flow : Flex Calendar (2017 : production)
I had the opportunity to design the flight booking flow for Corsair International (airline). This screen is from the second major version we made live in 2017.

This screen show the step called Flex Calendar that display the availability and the cheapest fare +/- 3 days from the date searched by the user.

