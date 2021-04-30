UI/UX mobile web re-design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi! I decided to show you the re-design I`ve made this days. With this re-design I want to propose a new clear and modern interfaces for bicycles mobile web.
For prototype click here:
https://www.figma.com/proto/0WujdTPgIaTZcfQ9tETmDJ/Untitled-4?node-id=2%3A25&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1
Used tool: Figma
I`ll be very happy to view your thoughts in comments.