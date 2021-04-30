Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kristina Koycheva

UI/UX mobile web re-design

UI/UX mobile web re-design
Hi! I decided to show you the re-design I`ve made this days. With this re-design I want to propose a new clear and modern interfaces for bicycles mobile web.
For prototype click here:
https://www.figma.com/proto/0WujdTPgIaTZcfQ9tETmDJ/Untitled-4?node-id=2%3A25&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1

Used tool: Figma

I`ll be very happy to view your thoughts in comments.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
