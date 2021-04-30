Learning to Flourish - Logo Concept 01

Logo design for Learning To Flourish, a private reading teacher for children who have difficulty reading or are Dyslexic and help children become skillful readers and rebuild confidence in themselves.

What do you think of this concept? Tell me your thoughts in the comments 👇

Press love ❤️ if you enjoyed it.

⚡️⚡️

Need a logo design or branding for your company? Let's work together!

Write to me 📩 hello@kickstudio.co

For more info www.kickstudio.co

Join me on Behance

Join me on Instagram