Boyko

Custom Project for Quadra Systems

Boyko
Boyko
Hire Me
  • Save
Custom Project for Quadra Systems robotic arm technology isometric design line isometry custom project sketch custom illustration vector style design illustration
Custom Project for Quadra Systems robotic arm technology isometric design line isometry custom project sketch custom illustration vector style design illustration
Custom Project for Quadra Systems robotic arm technology isometric design line isometry custom project sketch custom illustration vector style design illustration
Custom Project for Quadra Systems robotic arm technology isometric design line isometry custom project sketch custom illustration vector style design illustration
Download color palette
  1. 60_1.jpg
  2. 60.jpg
  3. 60_3.jpg
  4. 60_2.jpg

From sketch to result ✅

Today we’d like to present our project we have made recently for Quadra Systems company. The main thing about this project was that the customer trusted our choice from the very beginning. We have settled upon the style at once – it was line isometry which always looks harmoniously on websites dedicated to technologies.

The customer provided us with the description of the services and values of the business, and then we suggested the artistic solutions. It was great that we managed to achieve great results almost without revisions. So the workflow was comfortable and dynamic.

Boyko
Boyko
Icons & illustrations for your business
Hire Me

More by Boyko

View profile
    • Like