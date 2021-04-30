B&B Express - Hotel Booking App - UI/UX Case Study - MintSwift

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
B&B Express is a bed & breakfast booking app that helps working professionals quickly book holiday accommodation in London, UK
Head over to my website to read the B&B Express UI/UX Design Case Study
- A💙
•••••••••••••
MintSwift | Pinterest | Instagram | Behance