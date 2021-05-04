Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Visual Jams

T I N Y H A N D S

T I N Y H A N D S lines iconset handset surrender pray give love small simplicity tiny icons vintage spread icons hands
Working on making itty-bitty versions of some hand icons using the same line weight for both.

Struggled a bit with the fingers and heart at first but once I allowed myself to push into a more abstract realm these solutions came pretty quick. I love the pixel flavor these tiny guys have. What you think so far?

There’s little that is more satisfying to me than simplifying details. Just feels oh, so good! Still, I don’t ways nail it the first time around so if you could spare a sec to give me feedback that would be epic!

I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

