T I N Y H A N D S

Working on making itty-bitty versions of some hand icons using the same line weight for both.

Struggled a bit with the fingers and heart at first but once I allowed myself to push into a more abstract realm these solutions came pretty quick. I love the pixel flavor these tiny guys have. What you think so far?

There’s little that is more satisfying to me than simplifying details. Just feels oh, so good! Still, I don’t ways nail it the first time around so if you could spare a sec to give me feedback that would be epic!