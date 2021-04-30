Video Game Analytics Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, guys!
Check our new shot — a platform for tracking video game analytics 🎮
The principle is simple — people like to compare themselves to others 🙃
Such a platform displays the video game stats of players 🕹 In such a way, they see their progress and can compete with others 🤼♂️
On the shot, you see a dashboard with the overview, the players’ cards, and the key metrics 🖥 The user may also filter it by the game or a season.
There are two accent colors — dark-violet and orange.
🟠 Orange makes people more enduring and strengthens confidence.
🟣 Violet helps people escape the reality, relax and dive into the dreamworld ☁️
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Tanya Shukina
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜