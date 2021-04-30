Purrweb UI

Video Game Analytics Platform

Video Game Analytics Platform playstation graphs platform statistics analytics game video game videogame dashboard react website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys!

Check our new shot — a platform for tracking video game analytics 🎮

The principle is simple — people like to compare themselves to others 🙃
Such a platform displays the video game stats of players 🕹 In such a way, they see their progress and can compete with others 🤼‍♂️

On the shot, you see a dashboard with the overview, the players’ cards, and the key metrics 🖥 The user may also filter it by the game or a season.

There are two accent colors — dark-violet and orange.
🟠 Orange makes people more enduring and strengthens confidence.
🟣 Violet helps people escape the reality, relax and dive into the dreamworld ☁️

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina

