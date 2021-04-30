Video Game Analytics Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys!

Check our new shot — a platform for tracking video game analytics 🎮

The principle is simple — people like to compare themselves to others 🙃

Such a platform displays the video game stats of players 🕹 In such a way, they see their progress and can compete with others 🤼‍♂️

On the shot, you see a dashboard with the overview, the players’ cards, and the key metrics 🖥 The user may also filter it by the game or a season.

There are two accent colors — dark-violet and orange.

🟠 Orange makes people more enduring and strengthens confidence.

🟣 Violet helps people escape the reality, relax and dive into the dreamworld ☁️

Created by Tanya Shukina

