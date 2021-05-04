Visual Jams

Momentum

Momentum social media instagram posts brand break out branding logo typography road racing speed lines motion lines motion speed campaign series sermon art
Art for a sermon series at Connection Pointe Church. As a church, they recently took some big steps forward and this series is all about keeping that momentum going!

Had a blast playing with perspective to give the motion line illustrations some speed vibes.

I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

