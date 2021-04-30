Mini cookbook "Shouldn't we go visit Anton Pavlovich?"

Hi, Dribble!

A mini-book of recipes from the literary works of Anton Pavlovich Chekhov and old recipes of his family. Chekhov's prose is replete with descriptions of dishes that bring out a vivid appetite.

The book has a minimalist design in the spirit of the XIX century. The illustrations are hand-drawn and enhanced with Adobe Illustrator.

Contact Me: yashurinasv@gmail.com