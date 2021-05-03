Razvan Vezeteu

Reading clouds sky lightbulb books reading man woman person simple minimal graphic design illustration
I've recently had the pleasure of working on a style test for Deepstash. It got turned down but I enjoyed making this one a lot!

I know the hands are not finished :D

Big fan of Coffee and Pancakes!
