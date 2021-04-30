🔥 open feedback 🔥

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello 👋🏻
In progress project about Illustration product on Fintech App💰 I don't want to spoil the company name so I hope you don't mind if I share my Illustrations in plain screen with little context!
Currently I need feedback on this project so I want to know your opinion about it.
Do you expect to see this kind of Illustrations on Fintech app? Do you feel emotionally trust the company by looking at the illustration? Do you feel joyful while use it?
I'm open to anon feedback just write it on slido *if you want to stay anon please write a name (e.g. Spongebob, Naruto, Judy etc) to collect your data in the same page.
Thank you creative fellas! 🙌🏻✨
if you want to see more on my instagram post