🔥 open feedback 🔥

Hello 👋🏻
In progress project about Illustration product on Fintech App💰 I don't want to spoil the company name so I hope you don't mind if I share my Illustrations in plain screen with little context!

Currently I need feedback on this project so I want to know your opinion about it.

Do you expect to see this kind of Illustrations on Fintech app? Do you feel emotionally trust the company by looking at the illustration? Do you feel joyful while use it?

I'm open to anon feedback just write it on slido *if you want to stay anon please write a name (e.g. Spongebob, Naruto, Judy etc) to collect your data in the same page.

Thank you creative fellas! 🙌🏻✨

