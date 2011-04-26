Kris Todd

Driver Recruitment Ad

Kris Todd
Kris Todd
  • Save
Driver Recruitment Ad magazine trucking sketch concept
Download color palette

This is one of many rough concepts designed to work as recruitment advertising for a trucking company.. can't see the headline or copy but essentially it's talking about how driving for this company is smart both on paper & off.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Kris Todd
Kris Todd

More by Kris Todd

View profile
    • Like