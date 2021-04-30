Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leonardo F. Dias

Typing process

Leonardo F. Dias
Leonardo F. Dias
  • Save
Typing process keyboard computer type typing hands character cel animation motion design animation
Download color palette

I realised how tough it's to animate someone typing frame-by-frame. I had to break down my animation planning into parts where I could understand how every finger moves randomly, so yeah definitely a challenge for me haha.
-
This is part of a campaign I did while working at Libertex Creative Studio.
---
leonardofdias.com | Instagram

Leonardo F. Dias
Leonardo F. Dias

More by Leonardo F. Dias

View profile
    • Like