Landing Pages for LAQUILA, a Brazilian Ecommerce

I have been working with LAQUILA for over a year now. Even though they already had a beautiful visual identity when they first reached out to me, they didn't have a website and they felt their social media lacked personality.

My first project with them consisted of customizing a paid Shopify theme, which is still live at laquilastore.com.br. I still keep track of their website, and we constantly monitor the user experience using plugins such as HotJar.

Soon we started to work on their social media, creating templates that Karol (the owner) herself could edit to share challenges, tips and exclusive fashion content with her audience.

Together, we also think of collections, name them, and I have designed and developed two landing pages for different collections using the PageFly plugin for Shopify. The results have always been positive with LAQUILA's target audience. You can see our most recent one, Illuminante, here: https://www.laquilastore.com.br/pages/illuminante-by-laquila

In the past year, I have also designed banners for their website, ads for their campaigns on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest and a catalog.

The next steps of LAQUILA are even more exciting and I'm glad to be a part of it.