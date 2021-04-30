🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Unpredictable
Introducing Unpredictable – Display Sans Font
Unpredictable is a display sans font with variations of different heights and baseline position.
In this font there are several heights and baselines that you can combine. For height (normal, low, and high), for the baseline (normal, above and below).
This tyepeface is unique and very suitable for logos, Tshirt, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.
In Package :
– Unpredictable OTF
– Unpredictable TTF
– Unpredictable WOFF
Comes with :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://putracetol.com/product/unpredictable/
https://creativemarket.com/putracetol/6079715-Unpredictable-Display-Sans-Font?u=putracetol