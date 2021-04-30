Pricing list templates - Canva

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Pricing list templates - 18 Pages.
This template is ideal for creating price lists, service sheets, and product guides.
The template is fully editable and available in Canva format, A4 (210x297mm), and US Letter (8.5x11 inches) sizes. All you need to edit the Pricing list template is a totally free Canva account. PDF instruction with direct links is included in the package.
18-page Pricing list template includes:
- 1 cover page
- 1 welcome / about us page
- 12 price sheets
- 1 FAQ page
- 1 Call-to-Action page
- client invoice
