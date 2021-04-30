Banach Tech

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We solve problems for financial services firms. The problems involve application of mathematics and computing. The products/services are solutions to these problems delivered in custom software format.
I thought of using > (a vertical slash followed by a directional sign) as the logo and the tag line written as: Think > Compute. Tag is either above or below the company name.
To give some background: > is known as a pipe operator in programming. x > y means output of x is given to y. Think > Compute signifies out philosophy of giving importance to thinking part before computing.
