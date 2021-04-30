Bong Javines

Logo Designed for Sison's Bistro Burger Joint

Bong Javines
Bong Javines
  • Save
Logo Designed for Sison's Bistro Burger Joint
Download color palette

Conceptualization and Art Direction by Bong Javines.

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
Bong Javines
Bong Javines

More by Bong Javines

View profile
    • Like