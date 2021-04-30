Free Nordic Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Free Nordic Lightroom Presets will help you produce beautiful and natural presets, making it easy for you to achieve the extraordinary look and feel as your favorite influencers! This collection contains varieties of filters like bright, creamy caramel, dramatic, orange-teal, professional and aqua ocean color tones just in a few clicks! It work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. Nordic filter will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, bloggers, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.
------------------------------------------------------------
FREE DOWNLOAD ON CREATIVETACOS.COM
------------------------------------------------------------
Find Us On ↓
OUR WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER