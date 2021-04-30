Mohammad Usama

Free Nordic Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

Free Nordic Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets
Free Nordic Lightroom Presets will help you produce beautiful and natural presets, making it easy for you to achieve the extraordinary look and feel as your favorite influencers! This collection contains varieties of filters like bright, creamy caramel, dramatic, orange-teal, professional and aqua ocean color tones just in a few clicks! It work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. Nordic filter will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, bloggers, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.

