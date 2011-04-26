Chris Bowler

New Thing

Chris Bowler
Chris Bowler
  • Save
New Thing networks podcasts museo
Download color palette

Working on a thing for my thing. Aw, that's stupid talk — it's a graphic for our podcast sponsorships at Fusion.

Struggling to create a graphic that communicates the purpose AND looks good beside Elliot's work.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Chris Bowler
Chris Bowler

More by Chris Bowler

View profile
    • Like