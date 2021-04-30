Taufik Asy'ari

Graduation Cap Logo

Taufik Asy'ari
Taufik Asy'ari
  • Save
Graduation Cap Logo identity modern logo simple logo modern monoline icon logo design graphic design education graduation cap school graduation branding logo
Download color palette

Graduation cap suitable for any education related business.

Get this logo

Also check my work here
Instagram | Behance

If you have an interest on my works and you're looking for a logo design for your business, feel free to contact me.
Email: taufikasyari21@gmail.com

Taufik Asy'ari
Taufik Asy'ari

More by Taufik Asy'ari

View profile
    • Like