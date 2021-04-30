Matej Holek

Planner App

Matej Holek
Matej Holek
  • Save
Planner App planner app planner app design travel app mobile ui mobile native app ui design ui
Download color palette

Simple design for the Native App and logo creation. You can see if the car will be faster than using a train/bus from the selected location and you'll see the price difference. Collaboration with developer Radoslav Hečko.

Matej Holek
Matej Holek

More by Matej Holek

View profile
    • Like