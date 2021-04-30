muhammed sajid

Z

Z z series sajid typography 36daysoftype design art illustration
Finally finished the 36 days of type alphabets!
Full project is here on Behance

Posted on Apr 30, 2021
The things I imagine in my head don’t exist or aren’t real!

