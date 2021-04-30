InnoApps

Moodflo- Fitness Tracking App

Moodflo- Fitness Tracking App dashboard ui fitness apparel ui icon design community apple watch fitness app design
Fitness app concept. Completely anonymous mood feedback to company. Personal mood dashboards with insights to help stay in the groove
💎Made with Figma. Data sources from Apple Health.
