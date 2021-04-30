BD Designer

Pre Final01

BD Designer
BD Designer
  • Save
Pre Final01 organic logo illustration banner design eco logo ntural logo mark branding brand identity logo
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
If you feel good after watching my 'work' then, please 'LIKE' on my design & leave your valuable 'COMMENT'. Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a unique design step by step.

- CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
E-mail: bddesigners1@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801844508974
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/bddesigner776
-Follow Me On:
Behance: www.behance.net/bddesigner77

Regards-
BD Designer
Thank You.

BD Designer
BD Designer

More by BD Designer

View profile
    • Like